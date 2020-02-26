|
72 of Livingston, passed from this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Berea. She was born in New Miami, OH on January 19, 1948 the daughter of Clarence Bryan and Geneva Bond Bennett. She was a homemaker and a member of Livingston Pentecostal Church. She is survived by three sons, William Bryan Mahaffey of Livingston, and Chad Mahaffey and Darren Bennett, both of Mt. Vernon; and three daughters, Starlene Worley and Sabrina Mahaffey, both of Berea, and Sherry Pena of Livingston. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Imogene Hurd. Funeral services for Mrs. Shelton will be conducted Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 PM at Livingston Pentecostal Church by Bro. Jim Miller. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Wednesday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Shelton’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020