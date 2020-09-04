1/
Verlon Estes Ernest Jr.
Ernest Verlon Estes, Jr. 73, husband of Connie Wagner Estes, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was born June 1, 1947 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Ernest Verlon Estes, Sr, and the late Ruth Wells Estes. Ernest worked as a self employed Draftsman. He is survived by a daughter, Andrea (Michael) Davis, and three sons, Verlon Estes, Ryan Keeton, and Eddie (Allie) Southers, and a brother, Steven (Missy) Estes, and 16 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 6:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Following the tradition service the family has chosen cremation. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 4, 2020.
