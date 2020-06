HINTON Vernice Brown, peacefully departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Daughter of the late William H. Brown and Louise J. Brown. She is survived by 7 nieces and 5 nephews, one brother-in-law, as well as many great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends. Private services by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store