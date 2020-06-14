Vernon Leon Brunker
95, husband of the late Zelma Ramsey Brunker, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Born March 8, 1925 in Harrison County to the late Lloyd & Carrie Smiley Brunker, he was a U.S. Army veteran, a long-time salesman for Webber Sausage. Vernon was faithfully devoted to his religion and was a member of both Indian Creek Christian Church & Calvary Assembly of God. Surviving are a son, Lynn (Pat) Brunker, of Lexington; 2 grandchildren: Eric (Tory) Brunker & Matthew (Allison) Brunker; and 4 great-grandchildren: Delaney, Ryan, Noli & Will. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Imogene Whitmoyer, and 2 brothers, Wallace & O.C. Brunker. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. Tuesday until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cedar Ridge Activities Fund. Condolences may be left at www.drakefuneralhome.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
