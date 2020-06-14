95, husband of the late Zelma Ramsey Brunker, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Born March 8, 1925 in Harrison County to the late Lloyd & Carrie Smiley Brunker, he was a U.S. Army veteran, a long-time salesman for Webber Sausage. Vernon was faithfully devoted to his religion and was a member of both Indian Creek Christian Church & Calvary Assembly of God. Surviving are a son, Lynn (Pat) Brunker, of Lexington; 2 grandchildren: Eric (Tory) Brunker & Matthew (Allison) Brunker; and 4 great-grandchildren: Delaney, Ryan, Noli & Will. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Imogene Whitmoyer, and 2 brothers, Wallace & O.C. Brunker. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. Tuesday until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cedar Ridge Activities Fund. Condolences may be left at www.drakefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.