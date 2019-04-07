|
WASH Vernon, 75, went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 27, 2019. Vernon graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He served as an accountant for over 40 years. Vernon was a devout Christian serving as a deacon and treasurer at Chevy Chase Baptist Church before its closure. He then became a member of Grace Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 50 years, Dianna (Nan) Wash; sister, Jona Eddleman (Cliff); brothers-in-law, Jim Chase, John Chase (Kim), and Jerry Chase (Betty); and sister-in-law, Sharon Cosby. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00pm on April 16th at Grace Baptist Church, 811 Bryan Ave. The family will receive visitors at the church from 4:00pm until the time of service. Memorial gifts can be given to Grace Baptist Building Fund.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019