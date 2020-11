Versailles - Veronica Hoehn Hebenstreit, 78, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be held 4:00pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd in Frankfort. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until the time of service on Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com