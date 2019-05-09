Resources More Obituaries for Veva Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Veva Jean Campbell

Obituary Flowers CAMPBELL Veva Jean, 72, Wife of Jerry W. Campbell for 50 years, passed Sunday, April 28, 2019. Veva was born 31 May 1946 in Greeley CO, then raised in Keavy, KY by her parents Carrie (Fields) and Robert Calder. She was the eldest of 7 children. Veva and Jerry were married on 7 June 1968 in Keavy, KY. They celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. Veva is mother to Nicole Grubbs (Campbell) and Natalie Campbell, and grandmother to Lilly and Dylan Campbell and Connor Grubbs. Veva obtained a teaching degree from Berea College, a Masters from UK, and special needs teaching certification from EKU. Veva taught elementary school at Booker T. Washington (1969-76) and later at Bryan Station Middle School. There will be a Celebration of Life for Veva Jean Sunday May 12, 2019 at 2pm at The Ballroom House, 178 Bellerive Blvd, Nicholasville,KY. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries