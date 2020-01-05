Home

Vicki Marshall Obituary
Vicki Faye Marshall, age 65 of Georgetown, passed away at home on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky on December 13, 1954 to the late Green and Sarilda Browning Hillard. She had worked at factories and as a clerk at gas stations. She is survived by her son, Gary (Rhonda) Hillard of Sadieville, Kentucky, daughter, Shelby Cox (Daniel Haley) of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Xander Haley and Gary (Merranda) Hillard Jr. and great grandchild, Mercedes Hillard. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Prater of Sadieville and a special niece, Shana Prater. Memorial Services will be at a later date. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
