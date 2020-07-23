DUFFY Vicki Sue, 69, wife of James Price Duffy, died on July 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Allene Stidham and was born in Louisville, KY on Dec. 20, 1950. She retired from Clay's Mill Elementary School after many years. She was an avid reader and member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with "The Girls". Her favorite time of the year was Christimas and she enjoyed all UK Women's Sports, especially Basketball, Softball, and Volleyball. In addition to her husband, James, she leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jerry and his wife Jennie. Visitation will be on Fri., July 24, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11 am, Milward-Southland, followed by a Graveside Service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. www.milwardfuneral.com