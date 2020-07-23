1/1
Vicki Sue Duffy
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
DUFFY Vicki Sue, 69, wife of James Price Duffy, died on July 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Allene Stidham and was born in Louisville, KY on Dec. 20, 1950. She retired from Clay's Mill Elementary School after many years. She was an avid reader and member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with "The Girls". Her favorite time of the year was Christimas and she enjoyed all UK Women's Sports, especially Basketball, Softball, and Volleyball. In addition to her husband, James, she leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jerry and his wife Jennie. Visitation will be on Fri., July 24, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11 am, Milward-Southland, followed by a Graveside Service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
I lived near Vicki one summer during junior high school. Her front yard was our hang-out in the evenings that summer. She had cute boys on her street so I think that's why her yard was the hang-out!! Fond memories.
Katie Short Hadden
Neighbor
