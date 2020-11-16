1/1
Vicki Vincent Sparks
1949 - 2020
Vicki Vincent Sparks
December 10, 1949 - November 14, 2020
Danville, Kentucky - DANVILLE- Vicki Vincent Sparks, 70, of Danville died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 10, 1949 in Owensboro. Mrs. Sparks worked at Charleston Heatlh Care for 28 years. She was involved in so many tasks and responsibilites that had both a direct and indirect impact on the residents of the facility. No task was too small and included developing menus for holidays, Mother's Day Tea, Father's Day Super Snacks, National Nursing home week, gardening and general grounds upkeep. Mrs. Sparks was very involved in her church community and was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville. She devoted 35 years helping in VBS, Nursery, Choir, and the kitchen committee. Most recently she distributed over 500 Gideon Bibles to cancer patients at the hospital. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother to her family and was lovingly referred to as "Gram". She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, and always had a smile and a passion for life. Mrs. Sparks is preceded in death by her father, Clayton Tate, and her mother, Helen Louise Vincent.
She is survived by her husband, Marlin Sparks of Danville; son, Troy (Amy) Sparks of Danville; daughter, Jill Sparks of Danville; grandchildren, Cody (Krysten) Lunsford, Hannah Brown, Bailey Kate Sparks; several nieces and nephews; brother and sister in law, Greg and Ann Sparks of Greenville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. J. Timothy Mathis officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the Gideons International, envelops will be available at the funeral home. Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the Governor's mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Tucker Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tucker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
113 N. 3rd St.
Central City, KY 42330
(270) 754.1551
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
Mr Sparks and family my heart breaks for you but just know she was greatly loved and respected i miss and love you still my heart is with you
Debra Walker
Family Friend
November 15, 2020
One of the sweetest ladies I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She was and always will be a beautiful soul
Tracie Caudill
November 15, 2020
Marlin

So Sad to read about the death of Vicki. I enjoyed working with her. very pleasant and a great person. God Bless you during the sad days ahead. RIP my sweet friend.

Janice Devine
Coworker
November 15, 2020
I've known Vicki since we were little girls, and we always visited when I was at Helen's beauty shop. She was a wonderful person, and my heart goes out to Marlin and all her loved ones.
Julie Croley
Friend
November 15, 2020
Troy and family, Our hearts our saddened to hear about Vicki. We are praying for you and for God's peace to be with you. Love, Jonathan & Maritta Shain
Maritta Shain
Family Friend
November 15, 2020
Marlin and family, We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all.
Delferd & Anna Short
Friend
November 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
November 15, 2020
Marlin, I am so very sorry to read about Vicki's death. My prayers go out to you, your children and grandchildren. May God grant you comfort and love during this difficult time. God Bless.
Roger Gossett
Friend
November 15, 2020
Marlin - Prayers for comfort and peace for you, your children, and grandchildren.
Ellen (Harris)Thomas
Friend
November 15, 2020
Sorry to hear of Vicki's passing away...she was a very sweet lady...
Foley Davis
Friend
November 14, 2020
Marlin & Family, We are so very sorry to hear of your precious loss. May the Lord give you and your family strength and comfort.
Thinking of you,
Clarence & Brenda Brewer
Friend
November 14, 2020
Marlon mom and I are so sorry for your loss. Clemmie Jackson and Michael Jackson. We both think the world of you. My oldest brother past away 2 weeks ago this past Sunday, so our hearts are still hurting. We are sending thoughts, prayers and love to you, your children, and your grand children.
Michael Jackson
Family Friend
November 14, 2020
She was a good person and she will be missed.
Kenny Stewart
Friend
November 14, 2020
I am praying doe you and your family during this time and in the days ahead. I pray you feel the presence of God in your heart. I rejoice that she is now celebrating in heaven with her sweet parents.
Ellanee Lancaster
Friend
November 14, 2020
Prayers to Marlin and children
Junior Wade
Friend
November 14, 2020
Marlin, so sorry to hear of Vicki's passing. May God bless and comfort you and your family during this difficult time.
Hugh Sweatt
Friend
