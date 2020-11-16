Vicki Vincent Sparks
December 10, 1949 - November 14, 2020
Danville, Kentucky - DANVILLE- Vicki Vincent Sparks, 70, of Danville died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 10, 1949 in Owensboro. Mrs. Sparks worked at Charleston Heatlh Care for 28 years. She was involved in so many tasks and responsibilites that had both a direct and indirect impact on the residents of the facility. No task was too small and included developing menus for holidays, Mother's Day Tea, Father's Day Super Snacks, National Nursing home week, gardening and general grounds upkeep. Mrs. Sparks was very involved in her church community and was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville. She devoted 35 years helping in VBS, Nursery, Choir, and the kitchen committee. Most recently she distributed over 500 Gideon Bibles to cancer patients at the hospital. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother to her family and was lovingly referred to as "Gram". She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, and always had a smile and a passion for life. Mrs. Sparks is preceded in death by her father, Clayton Tate, and her mother, Helen Louise Vincent.
She is survived by her husband, Marlin Sparks of Danville; son, Troy (Amy) Sparks of Danville; daughter, Jill Sparks of Danville; grandchildren, Cody (Krysten) Lunsford, Hannah Brown, Bailey Kate Sparks; several nieces and nephews; brother and sister in law, Greg and Ann Sparks of Greenville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. J. Timothy Mathis officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the Gideons International, envelops will be available at the funeral home. Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the Governor's mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com
