68, a former teacher, coach, coal broker and wife of the late Eugene T. Baker died in her home in Atlantis, Florida on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Vicky was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky the daughter of the late Cecil and Eloise Griffin Foley. Vicky was a member of the North Middletown Christian Church where she was baptized 57 years ago, a graduate of the Bourbon County High class of 1969 and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where she majored in education. Vicky was the owner and President of VF Energies in Madisonville, Kentucky which she ran for 10 years. Vicky’s primary residence the past 35 years has been Florida, but she also had a home in Lexington, Kentucky. She loved life, she was generous to her family and friends, and she loved God. She loved her golf community and friends in Atlantis, FL and contributed greatly to the Lost City Golf Club where she loved to dance and attend dinner functions at the club. She will be missed. She is survived by two brothers, Cecil “Junie” Foley and Ricky Dean Foley both of North Middletown, KY; two nieces, 3 nephews, three great nieces, three great nephews and several cousins also survive. A private graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the Machpelah Cemetery with Bro. Phil Ronk officiating. Taul Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020