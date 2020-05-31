HARRIS Victor Albert, 51, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Lexington, he was the son of O. Christine Harris and the late James T. Harris Sr. Victor was a 1987 graduate of Henry Clay High School, received his BA from Eastern Kentucky University, and his MBA from Webster University. He was employed by the FBI as the Office Services Supervisor in the Louisville office. Victor was the first African American member of Sigma Nu Fraternity at EKU. He played Rugby, was a band member of the Henry Clay High School Band, and was a former member of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra. He is survived by his mother, O. Christine Harris; three brothers, Leonard A. Harris, James T. (Yvette) Harris, Jr., and William Gregory Harris; two aunts, Maryellen Bond, and Carolyn Harris; one nephew, James T. Harris, III; one niece, Brooklyn Wombles; his sister-in-law, Rhonda Harris, as well as several cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Harris, and a sister, Karen T. Harris. A funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Highlands Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12-2pm at the funeral home.



