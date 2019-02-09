Resources More Obituaries for Victoria Barnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Victoria Barnes

Victoria James Carter Barnes, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday February 4, 2019. She was born September 9, 1949 in Woodford County, the daughter of the late Frank James Carter; James Rodman Sullivan and Louise Hill Sullivan. Vickie was a 1967 graduate of Good Shepherd in Frankfort, Kentucky and retired as an administrative assistant for the State of Kentucky. She was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Vickie adored her family and delighted in making memories with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Carter. Vickie will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Donald Jay Sudduth, Frankfort; and Genna Ann Barnes, Versailles; brother, Jim (Lori) Sullivan, Plano, Texas; sister, Margaret Ann (William) Cirone, Pleasant Plain, Ohio; and her three cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Carter Sudduth, Lauren Kate Sudduth, and Michaela Grace Barnes. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:30 pm on Tuesday February 12th at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Friends may gather from 5:30 pm until time of the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cowboy up for a Cure, PO Box 1541, Versailles, KY 40383; Love Big Haiti, www.Lovebighaiti.org; and Bluegrass Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2019