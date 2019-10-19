|
76 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. She was born in Pineville, KY on October 16, 1943 the daughter of James Luther and Pearlie Neal Lunce. She was a waitress and a homemaker and was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her sisters, Lorene Dunham of Holiday Island, AR, Martha Hellard of Eubank, Blanch Foster of Louisville, and Rosella Davis of Mt. Vernon; her step-daughter, Laura Lee Fox of Danville; and her step-grandchildren, Charlie and Jason Fox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Holland; brothers, George Lunce and Luther Lunce, Jr.; and sisters, Emma Ingraffia and Betty Hellard. Funeral services for Mrs. Holland will be conducted Saturday, October 19 at 12:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bales Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 10:00 AM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Holland’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 19, 2019