Marvin E Owens Home For Funerals
148 W Main St
Brodhead, KY 40409
(606) 758-9600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Viola Houston Obituary
Visit Tues. 11-1PM, Funeral @ 1PM. Both at Owens Chapel. www.marvineowensfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019
