Viola Marie Barnes Milner, 96, of Berry, KY, passed away on January 16, 2020, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana. Born on June 8, 1923 in Harrison County, KY, she was a daughter of the late Oba L. and Etta Newton New Barnes. As a young adult, Viola worked making parts for the war effort in Cincinnati, OH. On May 24, 1947, she married Edward Riley Milner, and her dear husband preceded her in death on July 1, 2007. Viola was the bookkeeper for Milner Heating and Plumbing for over 60 years, a member of the Renaker Homemakers, and a member of the Unity Christian Church, where she was active in the Ladies Aid and Senior Saints. She is survived by two daughters: Marlene (LD) Kinsey of Virginia Beach, VA and Etta Mae Milner of Jacksonville, FL; one son, Edward Thomas “Tommy” (Beverly) Milner of Falmouth; 4 grandchildren: Brian (Jamie) Kinsey, Tonja Kinsey (Tom) Thomson, Bradley Milner, and Rebecca Milner; 4 great grandchildren: Alex and Cameron Kinsey and Grant and Emma Thomson; her sister, Gladys Howard of Florence, KY; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Adeline Rowland; and four brothers: Kenneth, Audrey, Marvin, and Stanley Barnes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry. The visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020,at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry. Memorials are suggested to the Unity Christian Church: 5848 KY HWY 36W, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 18, 2020