Viola “Vi” May McMaine, 84, passed away after a short illness, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Portland Oregon she was the daughter of the late Frank Fanno and Myrtle (Green) Fanno and the great granddaughter of Oregon pioneer Augustus Fanno. Vi was happily married for 62 years to the love of her life the late Delbert C. McMaine. As a young wife and mother, she traveled with her husband and children to Libya, North Africa and Syracuse, New York before he retired from the Air Force. After moving to Georgetown, Kentucky in 1972 she worked as an executive secretary at Clark’s equipment for many years. She was a regular attendee of Porter Christian church where she played the organ. She enjoyed music, traveling, especially back to her home state of Oregon, raising flowers and UK basketball. Vi is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) McMaine of Owensboro, KY and Dr. Lynne McMaine of Danville, KY, grandchildren Sarah (Blake) McMaine-Render of Bowling Green, KY, Dr. Travis McMaine of Lexington, KY, Kate Wray of Lexington, KY, and Brian Wray of Lexington KY, and one great granddaughter, Paysen E. Render. She is also survived by her brother George Fanno, and her brother Norman Fanno preceded her in death. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:30pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:30am until the service time. Pastor Bennie Robbins will be officiating, and the following will serve as pallbearers: Dr. Travis McMaine, Brian Wray, Blake Render, Blaine Adamson, Jerry Spaulding, and Burgin Tuttle. Honorary pallbearers will be Ada Ruth and Kenneth Barefield. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2020