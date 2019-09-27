|
Virgie McGinnis, 73, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019 at her home. Virgie was born November 26, 1945 in Martin County, KY to the late James "Ike" and Alifair (Cook) McGinnis. She was a member of New Beginnings Church in Louisa, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather Eli Crum and her siblings Lucille Wood, Buford McGinnis, Clara Chambers, Sillar Marie Buffington, Lewis Junior McGinnis, Harry Eugene McGinnis, Robert Matthew McGinnis, Doris McGinnis and Meredith McGinnis. Survivors include her siblings Corrine Holstein of Madison, WV, Beulah (Bob) Spencer of Columbus, OH, Nancy Moore of Louisa, KY, Georgeanna Tucker of Louisa, KY, James Samuel McGinnis of Orleans, IN, Rufus McGinnis of Mississippi, and William David McGinnis of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends Judy Evans and Teresa Parsons. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 28, 2019 at noon at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. McGinnis.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 27, 2019