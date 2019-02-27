SMITH Virgil, 81, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Virgil was born in Wichita Falls, TX on January 2, 1938 to the late J.C. and Ovena (Owens) Smith. Mr. Smith was wed to Marilyn Sellers on February 8, 1965. Virgil and Marilyn celebrated 51 years of marriage until her passing on March 19, 2016. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Virgil retired from IBM after 30 years in maintenance. He was an avid reader, enjoyed woodworking, and made porch swings and children's rocking chairs throughout the years. Virgil was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. Virgil is survived by his daughters, Karolyn Smith and Ellen Wardle; sons, Virgil Smith, Jr., and Richard Smith; grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Michelle Standafer, Sierra Smith, Madison Smith, and Richard Smith, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Matison Cole Standafer, Kenzlie Standafer, and Dallas Reese Kendrick; brother, Ronnie Smith; sister, Martha (Johnny) McCord; sister-in-law, Ginny Smith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special young friend, Saphria Cobb. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Virgil was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Smith; sister, Linda Sue Crawford and brother-in-law, Dana Crawford. Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, February 28th from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm at MilwardBroadway, located at 159 N. Broadway, Lexington. Funeral service for Virgil will begin at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with interment and military honors to follow in Lexington Cemetery. To share a remembrance of Virgil or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary