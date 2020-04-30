|
|
age 68, husband of Marilyn Glass Snyder, passed from this life on April 27, 2020. He taught eighth grade Science at Madison Junior High School, in Madison, Indiana, for 29 years. After relocating to Kentucky, he resumed teaching at Franklin County Middle School for 4 years. Gene finished his career by teaching eighth grade Science at Edythe Hayes Middle School in Fayette County for 6 six years. Survivors include son Stephen (Jera) Snyder and grandchildren Amaya Duncan, Nathan Snyder, Maddox Duncan, Addison Snyder, and Maveric Davis; daughter, Stephanie, and grandson John Snyder; stepson Matthew Haynes; brother Howard (Linda) Snyder, nephews Greg and Howard Jr. (Lea), grandnieces Ava and Evelyn; brother Mark (Meraflor) Cremonie, niece Mariell (Carlos) Fernandez; and aunts Paula Lowe and Martha Wiend. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Norma Cremonie. In accordance with Gene’s wishes, cremation will be followed by a private cemetery service at a later date. Please consider a donation to Bluegrass Care Navigators in Gene’s name.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2020