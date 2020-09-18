Virgil Traugott

Virgil Clay Traugott, 91, husband of Evelyn Traugott, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Richmond. He was born on October 17, 1928 in Woodford County, Kentucky, son of the late John Peter and Flora Redmon Traugott. Virgil served in the United States Army and was a farmer as well as a school bus driver in Woodford County for many years. Virgil will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn (Scoot) Fannin Traugott, children, Sandra Traugott Fuller, Richmond, Danny Clay Traugott, Lexington, Gina Traugott, Richmond, brothers, Bill (Shelby) Traugott, Bowling Green, Martin (Loyce) Traugott, Versailles, grandchildren, Jonathan (Chasity) Fuller, United States Airforce, Japan, and Patrick Casey, Richmond. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Traugott, Jesse Traugott, Lewis Traugott, and James Traugott. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home. Private services will follow with burial and military honors at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lexington VA Medical Center,1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502. Family and Friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Virgil’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com