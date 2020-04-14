|
Virgil Crooks Wallace, 91, of Louisa, Kentucky passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wallace Hill November 15, 1928 to Laban Eugene Wallace and Roxie Bradley Wallace. Always energetic and industrious, he loved to work and put others to work. Virgil assisted his father, the county surveyor, at an early age. His first employer was Arb Weaver, a local builder. He worked for a road building company next before serving two and half years in the Navy where his surveying and road construction experience was employed. Afterwards his road construction career began. His management efficiency was highly regarded at Wood and Bush, Bizzack Brothers, Addington Brothers and Melco/Greer Construction. After thirty years managing road construction, he focused on home building and developing in and around Louisa. He was a life long member of the Louisa United Methodist Church where he donated many hours to prepare the land and later construction of the new church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patty Frasher Wallace, his son Bradley Frasher Wallace, his twin sister Veryl Wallace Lycan and five older siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Wallace Pugh (Scott), Sara Wallace Henry (Joe), Amy Wallace Whelan (Jerry), eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family appreciates his dedicated caregivers: Mary Jo Simpkins, Eloise Beck, Timothy Mulkey and Shana Blevins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In honor of his legacy, Virgil’s family requests that memorial donations be made to The Louisa United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 816 Pine Hill Road, Louisa, Kentucky 41230 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Wallace and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020