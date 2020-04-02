|
Virginia Bryant of Campton, Kentucky widow of the late Travis Bryant and her second husband Don Smyth departed this life Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age 96 years. She was a daughter of the late Dr. Taylor and India Coldiron Center born in Hazel Green, Kentucky on June 27, 1923. She was a retired merchant. She is survived by one daughter, Sue Taulbee of Winchester, Kentucky; one grandson, Steve Taulbee and wife, Christy; four great-granddaughters, Linsey Taulbee, Hunter Taulbee, Brooklyn Taulbee and India Taulbee; one great-great-grandchild, Sialas Liam Reid; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Travis Bryant; her second husband, Don Smyth; one grandson, Travis Scott Taulbee; her parents, Dr. Taylor and India Coldiron Center; two brothers, Dr. Rex Center and John Center; two sisters, Grace Ferguson and Eleanor Terrill; and her son-in-law, Fielding "Jeep" Taulbee. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Serving as pallbearers; Raymond Banks, John May, Charles Riley Caldwell, Dorsey Terrill, Bill Oliver, and Greg Banks. Serving as honorary pallbearers; Chuck Caldwell, Roger and Linda Cecil, Robert Cantrell, Jeff Barker, Noah Cantrell, Barbara Gilbert, Lee Gilbert, Lawrence Cox, Lee and Mickey Rose, Dr. Pica and staff, Billy James, Dr. Dinardo and staff and Wilma Luke. Services were held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Porter & Son Chapel with Pastor Jody Vansickle officiating. Burial followed in the Hazel Green Cemetery, Hazel Green, Kentucky. Arrangements were entrusted to Porter & Son Funeral Directors.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020