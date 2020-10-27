LEACH Virginia Carol (Bosworth), 75, passed away peacefully in the late evening of Monday, October 19, 2020. Carol was the daughter of the late Dr. Nathaniel Lewis and Virginia Genevieve (Johnson) Bosworth and was born in Lexington, Kentucky on June 10, 1945. Carol attended Delta State University in Cleveland, MS. She began her career at Irving Air Chute in Lexington, KY where she met her husband. She soon started a family and not only raised her own child, but also cared for and influenced countless other children throughout the years. She spent many years caring for her parents. Later in life Carol worked for Balloons Unlimited, bringing joy to people across Lexington, and finished her career working for KY Employers Mutual Insurance Co. She was a lifelong Presbyterian at both First and Second Presbyterian Churches in Lexington KY, a ready volunteer with Meals-On-Wheels and several other organizations. You could always feel the qualities of selflessness and compassion when in her presence. She devoted her life to caring for others; her parents for many years and children throughout Lexington. Carol is survived by her son, John (Melanie) Leach II; grandchildren, Jackson William Nathaniel Leach, Corinne Virginia Renee Leach and Caroline Alexandra Bosworth Leach; brother, Nathaniel Lewis Bosworth, III; nephew, Nathaniel Lewis Bosworth IV all of Lexington, and a sister, Mary Lewis (Robert) Walsh of Columbus, Georgia and a niece, Courtney Walsh (Duncan) Foster of Tupelo, MS. Pallbearers are John Backer, Louie Bosworth III, Louie Bosworth IV, Jackson Leach, John Leach Sr., Larry Roberts, Roy Vasher and Robert Walsh. Honorary Pallbearers are Houston Erickson, Colton Erickson, Hardy Link, Andy Roberts and Clifton Smith. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Leach's services. Outdoor services will begin at 10:00 am Saturday, October 31st at 1701 Clays Spring Lane, Lexington, KY with private interment to follow in Lexington Cemetery. Mask usage, social distancing guidelines, and capacity restrictions will be observed during this event. In honor of her legacy, Carol's family would like memorial donations directed to Meals - On -Wheels. To share a remembrance of Carol or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milward funeral.com
