Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Virginia Coleman (Jennie) Johnson

Virginia Coleman (Jennie) Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON Virginia (Jennie) Coleman, was born in Lexington, KY on July 25, 1925 to the union of the late Henry Coleman and the late Mary M. Davis Young. She passed June 16, 2019 and preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Annie Y. Scruggs, Lexington, KY, Milo (Daphine) Coleman, nephew her special caregiver, other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and other cousins. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Athens 2nd Independent Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 19, 2019
