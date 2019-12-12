|
|
wife of 62 years to Dr. Michael D. Wall, DVM, departed this life on Mon, Dec 9, 2019, at her home in Paris, with her family by her side, having attained the age of 77 years. She was born on Feb 6, 1942, in Lexington, the daughter of the late Melvin L. and Myrtle Fraley Reynolds. Ginger was a 1960 graduate of Lafayette High School, received her Associates Degree in Nursing in 1980, was the office manager for the Bourbon Veterinary Clinic, and worked as a Registered Nurse at Bourbon Heights from 1980-1988 prior to working at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Lexington, retiring after twenty years of service. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death in 1970, by an infant son, David Wall. In addition to her husband, Dr. Michael Wall, she is survived by her daughter, Debbie Rassenfoss (Dennis); three sons, Kent Wall, Brian Wall (Elizabeth), John Wall; four grandchildren, Rebecca Ellington (Derek), Eddie Rassenfoss (Kirstin), Caroline Wall and Jack Wall. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Clara, Laura and Taylor Ellington, and Kourtney Rassenfoss, as well as a sister Gay Williams (Eugene). The funeral service for Virginia “Ginger” Dare Reynolds Wall will be at 11am on Sat, Dec 14, 2019, at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Paris Cemetery with casket bearers being Jack Wall, Eddie Rassenfoss, Derek Ellington, Dennis Rassenfoss, Jim Rankin, and Rick Mingua. Honorary bearers are Connie Campbell, Ann and Everett Massey, Barbara and Collie Collins, Yvonne Martin, Sue Jarvis, Ellis Linkous, Jean Mitchell, Dennis Lowery, Molly, and the breakfast group at Hardees. Visitation will be on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home between the hours of 4pm- 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the University of Kentucky Children’s Cancer Research or Privett Center (https://www.hopectr.org/donations). www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 12, 2019