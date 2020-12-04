Virginia "Ginny" Gilvin Thompson
June 23, 1930 - November 30, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Virginia "Ginny" Gilvin Thompson, 90, passed away on November 30, 2020 from COVID-19 related complications. She loved her family, church, and many friends. Ginny was the devoted wife of Asa Nick Thompson, Jr. for 58 years before his passing.
Ginny was born in Sharpsburg, Kentucky in 1930 to the late John Burns and Nellie Campbell Gilvin. She went to Kentucky Wesleyan, UK, and graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She met Nick (the love of her life) while they were both in school. She was an ER nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital. They married in 1951, settled in Lexington, and started their family along with two businesses: Lexington Industrial Service and Thompson Electric Lighting and Supply.
In addition to her family and business interests, Ginny was a proud member of First United Methodist Church for 68 years. She taught Sunday school, was a member and officer of the Belle Bennett Circle and United Methodist Women, and served on the administrative board and other numerous committees. She was a member and officer of Lexington Sinawik Club, Altrusa Club and the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary. Ginny loved to spend time with her family, garden, go antiquing, and entertaining - especially her bridge club and Sunday School Class. She loved to travel, spend summers at their lake house, needlepoint, and work puzzles. She was a voracious reader and avid article/recipe/cartoon clipper.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Carolyn (Bobby) Crockett. She is survived by her daughters Nicki (Felix) Swiderski and Susan Kearns; grandchildren Patricia Swiderski, Joseph (Trish) Swiderski and Nathan Kearns; three great grandchildren Zachary, Sydney, and Brielle Swiderski; a brother Gene (Jean) Gilvin, and treasured nieces and nephews, including Tom (Phyllis, Michelle, Kyle, and families) Hendrix. A special thanks to her caregivers over the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First United Methodist Church, 200 W. High St., Lexington, KY 40507; or Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Rd., Wilmore, KY 40390; or Kentucky Methodist Home for Children, 1115 Ashgrove Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356.
A private family service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 8th at 12:30 PM EST. The service will be live streamed at http://1stumc.org/thompson
. A graveside service to follow at Lexington Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Milward Funeral Directors www.milwardfuneral.com