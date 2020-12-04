1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Gilvin Thompson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" Gilvin Thompson
June 23, 1930 - November 30, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Virginia "Ginny" Gilvin Thompson, 90, passed away on November 30, 2020 from COVID-19 related complications. She loved her family, church, and many friends. Ginny was the devoted wife of Asa Nick Thompson, Jr. for 58 years before his passing.
Ginny was born in Sharpsburg, Kentucky in 1930 to the late John Burns and Nellie Campbell Gilvin. She went to Kentucky Wesleyan, UK, and graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She met Nick (the love of her life) while they were both in school. She was an ER nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital. They married in 1951, settled in Lexington, and started their family along with two businesses: Lexington Industrial Service and Thompson Electric Lighting and Supply.
In addition to her family and business interests, Ginny was a proud member of First United Methodist Church for 68 years. She taught Sunday school, was a member and officer of the Belle Bennett Circle and United Methodist Women, and served on the administrative board and other numerous committees. She was a member and officer of Lexington Sinawik Club, Altrusa Club and the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary. Ginny loved to spend time with her family, garden, go antiquing, and entertaining - especially her bridge club and Sunday School Class. She loved to travel, spend summers at their lake house, needlepoint, and work puzzles. She was a voracious reader and avid article/recipe/cartoon clipper.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Carolyn (Bobby) Crockett. She is survived by her daughters Nicki (Felix) Swiderski and Susan Kearns; grandchildren Patricia Swiderski, Joseph (Trish) Swiderski and Nathan Kearns; three great grandchildren Zachary, Sydney, and Brielle Swiderski; a brother Gene (Jean) Gilvin, and treasured nieces and nephews, including Tom (Phyllis, Michelle, Kyle, and families) Hendrix. A special thanks to her caregivers over the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First United Methodist Church, 200 W. High St., Lexington, KY 40507; or Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Rd., Wilmore, KY 40390; or Kentucky Methodist Home for Children, 1115 Ashgrove Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356.
A private family service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 8th at 12:30 PM EST. The service will be live streamed at http://1stumc.org/thompson. A graveside service to follow at Lexington Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Milward Funeral Directors www.milwardfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved