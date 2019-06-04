HARDIN Virginia Goble, 85, of Inez, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Inez, Kentucky on March 11, 1934 to the late Eli and Nannie Long Goble. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, L.T. Hardin, two brothers, Earl Goble and Edward Goble, one sister, Betty Goble and a sister in law, Rose Mary Goble. Virginia is survived by her three children; Bart (Catherine Lydon) Hardin, Joni (Mike Rupinen) Hardin both of Lexington, KY and Mitzi (Michael) Shoemaker of Inez, KY and two grandsons; Thomas Michael Shoemaker and Eli Layne Shoemaker also of Inez, KY. She is also survived one brother, Wilburn Goble of Inez, KY along with many nieces and nephews and special friends. Funeral services will be held at the Callaham Funeral Home in Inez, KY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00am with Casey Carver, Sam Schmidt officiating with special words by Mike Rupinen. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery in Inez, KY. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00-9:00pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Callaham Funeral Home, Inez, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary