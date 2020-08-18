EDWARDS Virginia (Duna) Harrison Middleton, 100, born January 30, 1920 in Fort Springs, Kentucky, departed this life August 12, 2020 at College Oaks Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Sacramento California. She was married to the late Henry Edwards. She was the daughter of the late William P. And Elizabeth Lawson Middleton. Virginia was a member of New Vine Baptist Church until she moved and became a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Sacramento. She was employed in KY for several years by the Harrison and Maloney families. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters Joann Moore and Joyce Standfield (Charles) 5 sons Paul, Carl, Anthony, Howard, and Henry Jr. Edwards, 27 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren, 57 great great grandchildren, and three great great great grand children and one sister Anna Bell Stepp, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Eric, six sisters, Elizabeth Downs, Grace Spotts, Roberta Smith, Ella Mae Edwards, and Alice Davis and six brothers , Reid, Jimmy, Robert, Nelson, George,and William Waltz Middleton. Services will be held at Elder Creek Cremation Center 8180 Elder Creed Rd Sacramento, CA 95824 on Wednesday.



