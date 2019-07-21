|
WISE Virginia "Joan" Hartley Hennick, 87, went to be with the Lord May 2, 2019. In Hospice care at home, Winchester, KY. Born in Canonsburg, PA, on 10/02/1931 to the late Alonzo "Earl" and Verna Caldwell Hartley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband Lloyd, son John "David" Hennick, step-son Lloyd Wise Jr. "Buff", brothers Carl, Virgil, Willard and Dorsey "Dale" Hartley, along with sister Verna "Naomi" Hillman. She is survived by 8 Children, Randy Hennick (Mary), Carl "Westley" Hennick, Darla Miller, Verna Ballard, Lisa Estepp (Rodney), Marcia Ratliff, Wayne Wise (Angela), and Franklin Wise, 3 step-children, Fran DeWitt (Michael), Mildred "Midge" Dole (Dennis) and Diana Litwin (Ronald), 38 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters Betty Culley and Kay Wise. Service will be performed by Serge Charles at 1:30PM on 07/28/2019 at Ark Of Mercy, 240 Winn Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391. Joan will be buried at Peter Cemetery in Mackville KY at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019