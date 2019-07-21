Home

Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Ark Of Mercy
240 Winn Avenue
Winchester, KY
Virginia Hartley Hennick Wise


1931 - 2019
Virginia Hartley Hennick Wise Obituary
WISE Virginia "Joan" Hartley Hennick, 87, went to be with the Lord May 2, 2019. In Hospice care at home, Winchester, KY. Born in Canonsburg, PA, on 10/02/1931 to the late Alonzo "Earl" and Verna Caldwell Hartley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband Lloyd, son John "David" Hennick, step-son Lloyd Wise Jr. "Buff", brothers Carl, Virgil, Willard and Dorsey "Dale" Hartley, along with sister Verna "Naomi" Hillman. She is survived by 8 Children, Randy Hennick (Mary), Carl "Westley" Hennick, Darla Miller, Verna Ballard, Lisa Estepp (Rodney), Marcia Ratliff, Wayne Wise (Angela), and Franklin Wise, 3 step-children, Fran DeWitt (Michael), Mildred "Midge" Dole (Dennis) and Diana Litwin (Ronald), 38 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters Betty Culley and Kay Wise. Service will be performed by Serge Charles at 1:30PM on 07/28/2019 at Ark Of Mercy, 240 Winn Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391. Joan will be buried at Peter Cemetery in Mackville KY at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019
