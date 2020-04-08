|
HOUGHAM Virginia "Ginger" M., 84, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday (April 4, 2020) at home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Ginger was born on July 4, 1935, at St. Mary's Hospital in Orange, New Jersey, to Vincent de Paul McCoy and Phyllis Vivian (Brown) McCoy. She was a proud member of the 1953 graduating class of Morristown High School in Morristown, New Jersey, and attended Bowling Green State University at Bowling Green, Ohio. She also attended Delta Air Lines flight stewardess training and graduated in May of 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. In the mid-1980s, she returned to school under the University of Kentucky's (Lexington, Kentucky) Donovan Fellowship Program earning a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. Over the years, she has worked as a flight attendant, homemaker, horse farm manager, and was always an active volunteer at her local church. Ginger was preceded in death by her mother and father, her step-father (Francis Hopkins), her half-sister (Sherri Hopkins Hart (William)), her uncle (Clinton E. Brown), and one cousin (Gary Brown). She and her husband of 61 years, Roger F. Hougham (Delta pilot, retired), were married on April 18, 1959. They had two daughters, Stacy E. Hougham and Andrea L.H. Hughes (Austin, deceased). She is also survived by her sister, Jean M. Gorrell (Robert, deceased); her niece, Lori Sanders (husband Robert, children Kelsey Morgan (Jim), Robby Sanders and their families); her nephew Michael Gorrell (wife Wilma, children Mike Gorrell (Kristi), Kimberly Burkhart (Jake) and their families); her nephew Glenn Gorrell (wife Robin, daughters Jessica Slaymaker (Dan), Laura Malone (Jacob), Lindsey Rumpff (Eric) and their families); and her nephew Liam Hart (wife Kitty, daughters Flora Jean and Nesta). On her husband's side of the family, she is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Hamm (children Bruce Hamm (wife Joanna Mack, daughter Eliza Hamm), Chris Hamm (wife Xiao Xue, children Lyle and Audrey), and Stuart Hamm (daughter Charlotte)); and her nephew Rich Hougham (wife Melanie, daughters Tami Francis (Leon), Kim Edson and their families). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Community Cancer Center in Bloomington, Illinois. Online condolences and memories of Ginger may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 8, 2020