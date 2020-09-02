1/1
Virginia May Bussell
Virginia May Bussell, 90, widow of Clarence Bussell, died Saturday, Aug. 29 2020. Born in Gresham, KY, she was a daughter of the late Chatman and Emma Hancock. She was a store manager of CSC, a graduate of Henry Clay High School and a member of Devondale Baptist Church. Survivors are a son, Glenn (Lois) Bussell, Lexington; a daughter, Teri Eades, Independence, KY; two grandsons, Thomas (Heidi) Eades and Kevin (Patty) Eades; two granddaughters, Kelly (Trey) Bussell and Kate (Gary) Hilliard; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 1:30p.m. Thursday at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Taylor Manor Nursing Home, 300 Berry Ave., Versailles, KY 40383.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Lexington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
