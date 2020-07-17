94, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at Baptist Health – Lexington, KY. She was born July 4th, 1926 to the late Albert and Henrietta Hudson Vice. She was a member of Daybreak Community Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Bush Brooks and granddaughter, Wesley Michelle Sargent. She is survived by a daughter, Vicki Sargent; son in law, Buddy; granddaughter, Robyn N. Sargent; and one sister, Bertie Razor of Flemingsburg. She leaves behind a host of special nephews and special nieces. Special thanks to her private caregivers, Emily Buchanan and Anna Page, and also all the caregivers at Meadowthorpe Assisted Living Facility and to her boy, Earl Lowe. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Saturday at Clarmont Cemetery in Winchester, KY. Visitation will be Saturday from 11-12pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. The family requests all individuals in attendance to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, send donations to: Daybreak Community Church, 210 Reynolds Rd., Lexington, KY 40517 or Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40505.