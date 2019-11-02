|
|
Virginia Ruby Rovillos Villaflor, died early Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Pangasinan, Philippines to the late Patricio and Maria Rovillos on May 3, 1935. Ruby attended the University of Baguio School of Nursing. While still a nursing student, she fell in love with Dr. Osias M. Villaflor, embarking on a partnership that would span 54 years until his passing in 2012. Ruby delighted in her family and friends. She loved to entertain frequently at her Nicholas County farm and was an active member of the Carlisle Presbyterian Church, Kentucky. Ruby is survived by her sisters, Felicitas (Jose) Sundiang, Salvacion Catacutan, Josefina (Filomeno) Viloria, and her children, Joel (Clarisa) Villaflor, Ruby Lynn (Randall) Slone, Osias (Jeri) Villaflor, and Nita (Joshua) Guthrie. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Christina, Mitchell, Adam, Samantha, Olivia, Katherine, Julia, Oliver, Isaiah, Eli and Clare. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Villaflor, and her brother, Melanio Rovillos. A Witness to the Resurrection service will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd, at the Carlisle Presbyterian Church. The service will be preceded by family visitation at 1:00 p.m. and open visitation at 2:00 p.m. All are invited to a reception at the Neal Building, 108 West Main, immediately following the service. Ruby will be interred next to her beloved Os at the Villaflor Family Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Carlisle Presbyterian Church, E. Mulberry St., Carlisle, KY 40311.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 2, 2019