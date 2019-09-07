Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Virginia R. Wells

Virginia R. Wells Obituary
WELLS Virginia R., 76, died Friday, September 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Molly (Rick) Carr, two brothers, John (Betty) H. Ramsey and George (Kathy) Ramsey, along with many other relatives. The graveside service will be at 10 am Monday, led by her niece, Lisa Ramsey-Johnson at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements. To keep her memory alive, please visit a nursing home or read a book to a child.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 7, 2019
