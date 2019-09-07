|
WELLS Virginia R., 76, died Friday, September 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Molly (Rick) Carr, two brothers, John (Betty) H. Ramsey and George (Kathy) Ramsey, along with many other relatives. The graveside service will be at 10 am Monday, led by her niece, Lisa Ramsey-Johnson at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements. To keep her memory alive, please visit a nursing home or read a book to a child.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 7, 2019