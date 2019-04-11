SMITH Virginia (Ginny) Pierce, 90, wife of the late Ralph E Smith, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born July 24, 1928 in Middlesboro, KY, she was the daughter of the late Wallen C and Clara Trosper Pierce. Ginny was a graduate of Georgetown College, and a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She shared her love of music teaching piano in Lexington for over 50 years and singing as a member of the Lexington Singers for 39 years. In addition to her parents and husband, Ginny was preceded in death by a son, Curt Story. Survivors include a granddaughter, Shay Story Vollmar (Brian); a grandson, Whit Story and his children, Catherine and Addison; a stepson, Eddie Smith (Jenny) and their children, Hagen and Eli; a stepdaughter, Tracy Smith Dahl (James) and their children, Riley and Emma. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm Friday, April 12th at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 10:30am Friday until the hour of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary