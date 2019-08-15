Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Smith

Send Flowers
Virginia Smith Obituary
Virginia McKinney Smith, 78, widow of J.W. Smith, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born on March 1, 1941 in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Annis and Irene Strivels McKinney. Virginia was a member of Peaks Mill Baptist Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, John William “J.W.” Smith, father, Annis McKinney, mother, Irene Strivels McKinney, daughter, Joyce Workman, brothers, Lee McKinney, James McKinney, Walter McKinney and John McKinney. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jonathan Smith, Midway, KY, David (Barbara) Smith, Anthony, FL, Melinda Lu (Bo) Bailey, Frankfort, KY, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Midway Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be, Deavon Eastmon, Dax Workman, Eric Workman, Joe Bailey, Bud McKinney, Blake Reid and Tristan Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be, John Mitchell and Hunter Workman. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.