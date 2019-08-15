|
|
|
Virginia McKinney Smith, 78, widow of J.W. Smith, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born on March 1, 1941 in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Annis and Irene Strivels McKinney. Virginia was a member of Peaks Mill Baptist Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, John William “J.W.” Smith, father, Annis McKinney, mother, Irene Strivels McKinney, daughter, Joyce Workman, brothers, Lee McKinney, James McKinney, Walter McKinney and John McKinney. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jonathan Smith, Midway, KY, David (Barbara) Smith, Anthony, FL, Melinda Lu (Bo) Bailey, Frankfort, KY, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Midway Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be, Deavon Eastmon, Dax Workman, Eric Workman, Joe Bailey, Bud McKinney, Blake Reid and Tristan Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be, John Mitchell and Hunter Workman. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019