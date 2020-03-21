|
died Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 of complications from Multiple Sclerosis. She was the wife of Meredith “Mert” Reynolds and mother of Ann Whitney Garner (Allen) and John Reynolds (Kara). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Abigail Garner, Andrew Garner, Patrick Garner, Camille Reynolds and Adeline Reynolds and one sister, Tamara Williams (J.D.). A lifelong resident of Mt. Sterling, Barsha was born August 7, 1947, the daughter of the late John Raymond Tipton and Bertha Donohue Tipton. Throughout years of struggle with MS, she remained independent, positive and an inspiration to all those who knew her. The family would like to thank the caregivers who allowed Barsha to remain home as her illness progressed. She was a faithful member of First Christ Church (Disciples of Christ) Mt. Sterling and asked that in lieu of flowers, that gifts be made to the church. A graveside service will be held 11 AM, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Machpelah Cemetery for family only. Taul Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2020