Virl F. Auterson
1932 - 2020
February 17, 1932 - November 22, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Virl F. Auterson, 88, husband of Margaret Robertson Auterson, died Sunday November 22, 2020. Born February 17, 1932 in Russell County, he was the son of the late Frank and Ida Gosser Auterson. Virl was a retired Master Sergeant with the US Army with 22years of service and a retired UK employee with 35 years of service. Additional survivors include his son, Alan Auterson; his daughter, Glenda (Stephen) Dufour; three grandchildren, Gordon and Maverick Auterson and Kris Watson; one great-grandson, Henry Watson; one brother and two sisters. A private graveside service will be held Friday November 27, 2020 at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda (Roy) Brock
Family
November 25, 2020
What a great man who loved his country and UK ROTC. Will be missed.
Robert Farquhar
Coworker
