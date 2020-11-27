Virl F. AutersonFebruary 17, 1932 - November 22, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Virl F. Auterson, 88, husband of Margaret Robertson Auterson, died Sunday November 22, 2020. Born February 17, 1932 in Russell County, he was the son of the late Frank and Ida Gosser Auterson. Virl was a retired Master Sergeant with the US Army with 22years of service and a retired UK employee with 35 years of service. Additional survivors include his son, Alan Auterson; his daughter, Glenda (Stephen) Dufour; three grandchildren, Gordon and Maverick Auterson and Kris Watson; one great-grandson, Henry Watson; one brother and two sisters. A private graveside service will be held Friday November 27, 2020 at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.