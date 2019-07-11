|
WILLARD Vivian Elaine, 58, passed away July 8, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born December 30, 1960 to the late Charles Sherman and Virginia Mae Willard. She is survived by her sisters, Wanda (John) Dean, Peggy Preston, Barbara (Steve) Curtsinger, Bonnie (Gayle) Williams and Terry Nalle; and multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Sherman Willard Jr. She loved Elvis, Mickey Mouse and country music. She will be greatly missed. A 12:30 pm service will take place Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30am to 12:30pm Saturday at the funeral home In Lieu of flowers, The Willard Family requests donations be made to The National Downs Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st street 8th floor New York, NY 10017 or 22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg, MN 20871
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 11, 2019