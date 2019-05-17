FLYNN Vivian, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Vivian was born on August 24, 1950 to the late Dillard and Opal (Abney) Patrick in Irvine, Kentucky. Vivian was born into a very large family on Cobb Hill in Estill County. She left her childhood home to attend Berea College where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in biology. Education was very important to Vivian and she instilled that in her children at a very young age. She was a voracious reader with an extensive library and was a wealth of knowledge. Vivian is survived by her loving husband, John Bishop Flynn; sons, Alexander Patrick Flynn and John Bishop Flynn II; brothers, Willard, James, Arnold, Larry and Greg Patrick; sister, Brenda Patrick, and grandchild, Remington Flynn. In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by brothers, William Ralph Patrick, Fred Patrick and sister, Marie Patrick. Family will receive friends for a memorial calling on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 2:00 pm 5:00 pm at Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. To share a remembrance of Vivian or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2019