Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Lapointe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Lee Lapointe

Send Flowers
Vivian Lee Lapointe Obituary
Vivian Lee Lapointe, 58, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born July 21, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Wencie Elwood and Lucille Bicknell Manning. Vivian is survived by her children, Michael John Manning of Lexington, Charles Wesley Manning of Georgetown, Matthew Scott Manning of Georgetown, Samantha Laurette Lapointe of Harrodsburg, and Jessie Danielle Lapointe of Georgetown; 12 grandchildren; and sister, Julie Mora of Lexington. Vivian was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Eugene Cosby, sister, Pamela Jean Manning, and brother, Stephen Armon Manning. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11am-12noon at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Ed Durham Family Cemetery in Jackson, KY. Serving as pallbearers are her sons, Michael John Manning, Charles Wesley Manning, and Matthew Scott Manning, and also Mark Yazell, Adam Hale, and Jordan McWhorter. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.