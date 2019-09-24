|
Vivian Lee Lapointe, 58, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born July 21, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Wencie Elwood and Lucille Bicknell Manning. Vivian is survived by her children, Michael John Manning of Lexington, Charles Wesley Manning of Georgetown, Matthew Scott Manning of Georgetown, Samantha Laurette Lapointe of Harrodsburg, and Jessie Danielle Lapointe of Georgetown; 12 grandchildren; and sister, Julie Mora of Lexington. Vivian was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Eugene Cosby, sister, Pamela Jean Manning, and brother, Stephen Armon Manning. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11am-12noon at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Ed Durham Family Cemetery in Jackson, KY. Serving as pallbearers are her sons, Michael John Manning, Charles Wesley Manning, and Matthew Scott Manning, and also Mark Yazell, Adam Hale, and Jordan McWhorter. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019