72, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born February 6, 1948 to the late Ray and India Trent in Wolfe County, KY. Vivian was a member of Central Baptist Church in Winchester, KY and was a hairdresser in Lexington, KY. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, R. Shirley Anderson of Winchester; two daughters, Ashley (Nathan) Garrison and Rachael (Ryan) Hyslop both of Columbus, IN; son, John McQuinn of Nancy, KY; mother-in-law, Irene Anderson of Winchester, KY; two brothers, Tilden (Janet) Trent of Sandy Hook, KY and Gary (Rosie) Trent of Paris, OH; three sisters, Diana (Jerry Wayne) Harris, Vada Gouge both of Campton, KY, and Mary Wall of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Emily Scarlett Garrison, Charlotte Garrison, Madeline Garrison, Reid Hyslop, and Konnor McQuinn. Services will be 1PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Main Street. Visitation is 5-7PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at Clintonville Cemetery in Bourbon County.