Lexington Vivienne Brooking Daneker, 83 passed away Wednesday May 29th, 2019. Vivienne was born in Glasgow, Scotland, the oldest daughter of Violet and David Robertson. Survived by her sons: Simon Brooking (Sheila McDevitt) Brooklyn NY. Mark Brooking (Jana LaZur) Lexington KY. Siblings: Irene Reid (Ed Wolf) Canada, Douglas Robertson (Gwen), Janice Robertson Scotland. Grandchildren: Fallon Brooking (Los Angeles CA), Ian Brooking (Conway SC). Vivienne was preceded in death by John Daneker and Gordon Brooking. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at the Griffin Gate Clubhouse, 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation or Greenhouse 17 an advocacy agency supporting abused partners and families.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019