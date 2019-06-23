|
Vola Wright, age 89, of Deerpark, OH., formerly of Somerset, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Visitation for Mr. Wright will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Burial will be at Wesleys Chapel Cemetery. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Vola Wright.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 23, 2019
