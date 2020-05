Or Copy this URL to Share

Lexington - Vonda M. Snelling, 48, left this world unexpectedly on Thursday May 21st, 2020. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

