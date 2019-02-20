|
|
SAUNIER W. Malcolm, 66, passed away Feb. 17, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. Born Dec. 28, 1952 in LaPorte, IN, he was the son of the late Malcolm B. and Mary H. Saunier. Mr. Saunier attended Sayre School and Eastern Kentucky University. He owned W. Malcom Saunier Insurance Agency before relocating to Sarasota, FL, owning a marketing company. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his two daughters, April M. (Jonathan) Noah, Georgetown, KY and C. Nicole "Nicki" Saunier, Elizabethtown, KY; three grandchildren, Elyssa R. Noah, Addilynn M. Noah, and Pierce E.D. Noah; and four sisters, Melissa Saunier (John) Arnold, Columbia, KY, Amanda (Gary) Logsdon, Brownville, KY, Louisa S. (Jack) Beckman, Mason, OH, and Tiffany S. (Eric) Hurley, Land O Lakes, FL. Funeral services will be held 11 am Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, KY 40502. An inurnment gathering for family and friends will take place at 3:30 pm Fri. at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs., Feb. 21, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the of Central Kentucky, 1517 Nicholasville Rd., #203, Lexington, KY 40503 or the Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Rd., Lexington, KY 40505.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019