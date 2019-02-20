Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Saunier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Malcolm Saunier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

W. Malcolm Saunier Obituary
SAUNIER W. Malcolm, 66, passed away Feb. 17, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. Born Dec. 28, 1952 in LaPorte, IN, he was the son of the late Malcolm B. and Mary H. Saunier. Mr. Saunier attended Sayre School and Eastern Kentucky University. He owned W. Malcom Saunier Insurance Agency before relocating to Sarasota, FL, owning a marketing company. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his two daughters, April M. (Jonathan) Noah, Georgetown, KY and C. Nicole "Nicki" Saunier, Elizabethtown, KY; three grandchildren, Elyssa R. Noah, Addilynn M. Noah, and Pierce E.D. Noah; and four sisters, Melissa Saunier (John) Arnold, Columbia, KY, Amanda (Gary) Logsdon, Brownville, KY, Louisa S. (Jack) Beckman, Mason, OH, and Tiffany S. (Eric) Hurley, Land O Lakes, FL. Funeral services will be held 11 am Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, KY 40502. An inurnment gathering for family and friends will take place at 3:30 pm Fri. at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs., Feb. 21, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the of Central Kentucky, 1517 Nicholasville Rd., #203, Lexington, KY 40503 or the Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Rd., Lexington, KY 40505.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.