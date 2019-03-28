WOOLUMS Waddill Platt "Wooly", 83, husband of the late Ella Louise Brown Woolums, died March 27, 2019 at the Willows at Hamburg in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 5, 1935 in Versailles, KY, he was the son of the late Juel J. and Rosa Lee Wiram Woolums. Survivors include three children, Dawn (Randy) Smallwood, and their sons, Ryan and Grant; Dana Smyth (Michael Glass) and daughter Kristen (Dylan) Olsen and great granddaughter, Emily Louise; and Dale (Tammi) Woolums, and daughters, Abigail and Jenna. Mr. Woolums was a graduate of Henry Clay High School. He loved his grandchildren and new great granddaughter. He was a lifetime member of the Committee of 101, where he served as treasurer and vice president. He was a member of Anchor Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He touched many lives, especially children with his work and ministry through the years. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Fri, Mar. 29, 2019 at Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, KY 40514 by Dr. Carl Peters. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 am Fri. until the service time at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the "Dash to Freedom Fund" at Anchor Baptist Church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg is in charge of arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary