Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Bryant Obituary
BRYANT Wallace Lee, 96, husband of Lula Bell Hedges Bryant, died Sept. 18, 2019 at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 21, 1922 in Bagdad, KY, he was the son of the late Arthur Louis and Isabelle Banta Bryant. Mr. Bryant was a U.S. Army veteran, earning two purple hearts. He was a 28 year employee of Kroger, and a member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Survivors include a daughter, Janet (Rod) Harrell, Clemson, SC; and three grandchildren, Tyler Harrell, Courtney Harrell, and Chad Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Taylor. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 24, at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens by Rev. Tommy Simpson. Memorial contributions are suggested to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, KY 40517.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.