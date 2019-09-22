|
BRYANT Wallace Lee, 96, husband of Lula Bell Hedges Bryant, died Sept. 18, 2019 at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 21, 1922 in Bagdad, KY, he was the son of the late Arthur Louis and Isabelle Banta Bryant. Mr. Bryant was a U.S. Army veteran, earning two purple hearts. He was a 28 year employee of Kroger, and a member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Survivors include a daughter, Janet (Rod) Harrell, Clemson, SC; and three grandchildren, Tyler Harrell, Courtney Harrell, and Chad Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Taylor. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 24, at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens by Rev. Tommy Simpson. Memorial contributions are suggested to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, KY 40517.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019