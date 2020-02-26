|
|
HENRY Walter Conn, 84, husband of Darlene Henry, passed away Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at Sayre Christian Village. Born Jan. 13, 1936 in Index, KY to the late Charley Clyde and Iola Frances Conn Henry; he was an US Army veteran and had worked in construction for many years. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Angela (Keith) Noble and Larry (Pam) Henry; grandchildren, Joshua (Chelsea) Noble, Heather (Christopher) Moss and Robyn (Daniel) Karrer; great grandchildren, Josiah, Avett and Liam Noble, Dahlia Moss and Jayden Karrer; and sister, Anna Lou Ison. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Bach. Services will be 12:30 pm, Fri. Feb. 28, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road by Chaplain Tyler Greene, with burial following in Henry Cemetery in West Liberty, KY. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thur. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020