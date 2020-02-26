Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Conn Henry


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Conn Henry Obituary
HENRY Walter Conn, 84, husband of Darlene Henry, passed away Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at Sayre Christian Village. Born Jan. 13, 1936 in Index, KY to the late Charley Clyde and Iola Frances Conn Henry; he was an US Army veteran and had worked in construction for many years. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Angela (Keith) Noble and Larry (Pam) Henry; grandchildren, Joshua (Chelsea) Noble, Heather (Christopher) Moss and Robyn (Daniel) Karrer; great grandchildren, Josiah, Avett and Liam Noble, Dahlia Moss and Jayden Karrer; and sister, Anna Lou Ison. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Bach. Services will be 12:30 pm, Fri. Feb. 28, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road by Chaplain Tyler Greene, with burial following in Henry Cemetery in West Liberty, KY. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thur. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -